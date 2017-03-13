Victim in Sunday's fatal hit & run crash identified

- Phoenix Police have released the identity of a man who was killed in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night.

According to a statement released by Phoenix Police Monday afternoon, the victim is identified as 54-year-old Mark Dickson. The crash, according to police, happened just south of the intersection of 40th Street and Bell Road, at 8:50 p.m. Sunday.

The crash, according to police, involved a car and a bicycle. Firefighters from a station located near the crash scene were reportedly leaving the station to go to a call when they saw Dickson down in the roadway. Police said detectives were able to determine that the car involved was likely a 2013-2015 silver Ford Fusion.

Anyone with information on the incident should call Silent Witness.