Arizona heats up as snow blankets East Coast Arizona News Arizona heats up as snow blankets East Coast Arizona seems to be ready for spring to arrive, as parts of the state flirted with record-breaking temperatures Monday. FOX 10's Matt Rodewald reports.

- Arizona seems to be ready for spring to arrive, as parts of the state flirted with record-breaking temperatures Monday. This happened, as a late winter storm is dumping snow in parts of the East. Blizzard warnings have been issued for a large part of the Northeast, and millions are bracing for that storm.

In Phoenix, however, the near-record high temperatures caught some people off-guard. At the Peoria Sports Complex, where Spring Training is underway, the heat took a toll on some baseball fans, but some also appreciated the heat, as their hometown dealt with snow on Monday.

Peoria Fire reportedly received a total of 15 heat-related calls in the area on Monday, with a number of them involving a trip to the hospital.

"If you're here from out of town, you might not realize that 90 degrees here may be a little different than 90 degrees at home," said Tim Eiden with Peoria Fire Department. "Plus, they've been used to the cooler weather. It takes a while for your body to acclimate."

Peoria Fire officials said people heading to the ballpark should make sure they are ready for the heat, by hydrating themselves before they head to the ballpark, as well as wearing sunscreens and hats.