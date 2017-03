Crash closes Loop 202 in Chandler Arizona News Crash closes Loop 202 in Chandler A wrong way driver reportedly caused a multi-car crash on the Santan Freeway (Loop 202) in the East Valley Monday night.

According to officials, the accident took place in the westbound lanes of the Loop 202, near Kyrene Road in Chandler. Police said a wrong way driver reportedly tried to turn around on the freeway when the driver hit a pickup track head-on, which caused it to roll.

That led to a domino effect, and left at least two people seriously hurt.