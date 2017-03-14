Pinal County offers reward for info on double slaying in Mammoth

MAMMOTH, Ariz. (AP) - The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is offering up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case of a double killing in Mammoth.

The Casa Grande Dispatch reports that the sheriff's office Victim Services and Silent Witness are donating the money for the reward in connection to the Jan. 31 shootings of 34-year-old Mark Reynoso and 28-year-old Maria Desantiago.

Reynoso and Desantiago were found dead in their home shot in the back of the head.

Reynoso was awaiting trial for manslaughter charges tied to a vehicle crash that killed three people on Jan. 30, 2015.

If you have any information about this case, contact PCSO at 520-866-5111 or 480-WITNESS (948-6377).