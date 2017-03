- A 21-year-old man was rescued from the South Mountain Reserve Tuesday afternoon.

According to Phoenix Fire officials, the hiker was on the trail since 11:00 a.m., and ran out of water. Crews were called out to an area near Warpaint Drive in Ahwatukee.

The man was later found, given water, and guided down the mountain by rescuers. The rescue was seen on FOX 10 News Now.