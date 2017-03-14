Local man goes to D.C. for flight path hearing Arizona News Local man goes to D.C. for flight path hearing It's been an fight that has waged on foe a few years: the battle over Sky Harbor's flight path will head to a Federal courtroom on Friday. FOX 10's Matt Galka reports.

One local resident is planning to go to the nation's capital to witness the hearing.

For 2.5 years, Steve Dreiseszun has been hearing noises from above.

"5:00 hour can be very difficult," said Dreiseszun. "It can go right through the evening, right into the early morning."

Dreiseszun lives in the historic F. Q. Story district in Phoenix. It was a quiet neighbor until the flight paths were changed by the FAA in late 2014. Planes from Sky Harbor now take a route over multiple neighborhoods, which has become the subject of lawsuits filed by the City of Phoenix and neighborhoods in the district.

"It's not just an annoyance, it really effects our quality of life," said Dreiseszun.

The FAA maintains they did contact local agencies before the changes were made. An internal investigation by the city did reveal that aviation officials knew of the plans, almost two years before they were implemented.

While getting the hearing does not mean anything is going to change, but Dreiseszun and his neighbors now have hope, after two-and-a-half yars.

"I'm hoping that the court does the right thing and shows the FAA the error of their ways, that there is a better way to do this," said Dreiseszun.