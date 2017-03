Phoenix Police investigate possible hit and run crash Arizona News Phoenix Police investigate possible hit and run crash Phoenix police are investigating a possible hit and run crash after a woman was found lying the middle of the street near 67th Ave. and Roosevelt. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.

- Phoenix police are investigating a possible hit and run crash after a woman was found lying the middle of the street near 67th Ave. and Roosevelt.

Officials believe she may have sustained her injuries after being hit by a car, but since no vehicle was at the scene when they arrived, it's still unclear what happened.

The woman was transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

VIDEO: FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.