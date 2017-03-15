Shooting investigation underway in Ahwatukee neighborhood Arizona News Shooting investigation underway in Ahwatukee neighborhood Phoenix police are investigating a shooting call in the Ahwatukee area near 48th Place and Mineral Road.

- Phoenix police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Ahwatukee area near 48th Place and Mineral Road.

Authorities say they received a call about the shooting around 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the Quail Landing apartment complex.

Officers say there were three people upstairs inside the home that heard two gunshots. When they went to the first floor, they found their friend's body.

The back door to the home was left open, so it does appear that the suspect is on the loose.

Police continue to question the three people who were inside the home. At this point, officers say the shooting appears to be drug-related.

The victim's name has not been released.

