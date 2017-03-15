Cement truck rollover blocks traffic on Loop 202

- Crews are cleaning up spilled concrete on eastbound Loop 202 after a cement truck rolled over on Wednesday morning.



The two left lanes of traffic will be closed during the clean up effort. The Department of Public safety says this will take some time and to please be patient.

Trooper are shoveling concrete and debris from SR202 EB near SR24 pic.twitter.com/ldNerJxwUv — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) March 15, 2017

Cement truck rolled over at eb202/SR24. Two left lanes closed. pic.twitter.com/Wvhf7MQ9b1 — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) March 15, 2017

L-202 (Santan Fwy) EB at Hawes: 2 left lanes are BLOCKED due to a rolled over cement truck. Expect Delays.....#phxtraffic — MCDOT News (@MCDOTNews) March 15, 2017

This is blocking the two left lanes of eastbound 202. This will take some time to clean up and clear. Please be patient. https://t.co/gBcu0JO6AV — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) March 15, 2017