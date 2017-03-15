FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Cement truck rollover blocks traffic on Loop 202

Posted:Mar 15 2017 07:17AM MST

Updated:Mar 15 2017 07:26AM MST

MESA, Ariz. - Crews are cleaning up spilled concrete on eastbound Loop 202 after a cement truck rolled over on Wednesday morning.

The two left lanes of traffic will be closed during the clean up effort. The Department of Public safety says this will take some time and to please be patient.

VIDEO from the scene: facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix/videos/1307065056008705

 


