STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Phoenix police investigate serious injury crash

Posted:Mar 15 2017 10:43AM MST

Updated:Mar 15 2017 10:47AM MST

PHOENIX - Police are investigating a serious injury crash on 44th Street, just south of McDonald.

The north and southbound lanes of 44th Street between Camelback Road and McDonald Drive are closed. 

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories