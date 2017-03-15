Phoenix police investigate serious injury crash

- Police are investigating a serious injury crash on 44th Street, just south of McDonald.



The north and southbound lanes of 44th Street between Camelback Road and McDonald Drive are closed.



This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.

44th St NB/SB between Camelback Rd and McDonald Dr is CLOSED due to a crash.. Avoid the area...#phxtraffic — MCDOT News (@MCDOTNews) March 15, 2017