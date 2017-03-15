Kittens found inside garbage can recovering at animal shelter Arizona News Kittens found inside garbage can recovering at animal shelter Three kittens that were found in the garbage in Phoenix is now getting the care they need, at an animal shelter. FOX 10's Courtney Griffin reports.

The kittens are doing better, but still not that great without their mother. The kittens were only about a day old, and they were found by a man near 83rd Avenue and McDowell.

The man who found the kittens wanted to stay anonymous, but said he was working when he found the kittens in someone's backyard.

"Told them there's three kittens back here, you probably need to do someone with it," said the man. "They came back with a shovel as if they were going to kill the cats. I told them they didn't need a shovel, and I think that's when they got the hint that I wasn't going to let them kill the kittens."

The man said the kittens were put in a box, and he asked 15 minutes later where the kittens were. He was told then that the kittens were gone. The man's intuition told him to check the trash can, where he found all three baby kittens, still inside the box.

"It's like the most ridiculous thing ever," said the man. "Like, the 30 minutes that they cats were probably in the can for me to look for them, you know, he could have taken them somewhere."

"It's terrible," said a neighbor. "I mean, I don't know who would do that."