Man survives horrific crash, credits dog for saving his life

Philip Roklen reunited with his 4-year-old German Shepherd named Jessie after they were both involved in the crash.

SkyFOX captured the scene on video last week showing the metal inside Roklen's truck on I-17 near Bethany Home Road.

Roklen says he reached over to the passenger seat to protect Jessie and that's the reason he's alive today.

"Like any parent would brace their child sitting next to them... he's in the back so I reached over, I saw this truck coming and kind of thats how I got it on the side instead as opposed to straight over.. I went to protect him between seats."

Roklen had serious cuts on his face and ear and was hospitalized for several days, but because he protected Jessie, the metal barely missed piercing his head.

Now he's happy to be back with the dog who saved his life.

"He's always with me 24/7.. this is the first time he's ever not been with me."

Jessie was not hurt in the crash. The Arizona Humane Society took care of the dog while Roklen was recovering from his injuries.