Large crowd expected for Navajo police officer's funeral
Arizona News

REHOBOTH, N.M. (AP) - A Navajo Nation police officer gunned down while responding to a domestic violence call in a remote part of western New Mexico is being remembered for his sense of humor and as someone who always wanted to help others.

Funeral services for Houston Largo are expected to draw a crowd of family and fellow law enforcement officers from around the region.

A procession from Gallup to the nearby community of Rehoboth will begin Thursday morning. Following the funeral, Largo will be buried at the Sunset Memorial Park in Gallup.

Tribal officials as well as the governors of New Mexico and Arizona have called for flags to be lowered in honor of the 27-year-old decorated officer.

Largo had served with the Navajo police force for nearly five years.