DPS issues warning for drivers not to pick up hitchhikers

The Department of Public Safety is searching for a man who ran away from troopers after a crash on Interstate 17 near Camp Verde.



He's described as 20 to 30 years old, Hispanic, 5' 9" tall, weighing around 150 pounds and was last seen wearing black pants and a white shirt. His name has not been released.



DPS is warning people not to stop for hitchhikers in the area.



If you've seen the man, call DPS at 602-223-2000.

