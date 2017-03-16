STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

DPS issues warning for drivers not to pick up hitchhikers

Posted:Mar 16 2017 12:00PM MST

Updated:Mar 16 2017 12:27PM MST

The Department of Public Safety is searching for a man who ran away from troopers after a crash on Interstate 17 near Camp Verde.

He's described as 20 to 30 years old, Hispanic, 5' 9" tall, weighing around 150 pounds and was last seen wearing black pants and a white shirt. His name has not been released.

DPS is warning people not to stop for hitchhikers in the area.

If you've seen the man, call DPS at 602-223-2000.


