Suspect in deadly police chase may be linked to Ahwatukee murder

  • Border wall bid: reinforce it with carpeting

  • Deputy survives store shooting, gunman on the run

  • Court rejects AZ Medicaid expansion challenge

  • 'No indication' Trump Tower was surveilled

Arizona Headlines

  • State flag of Arizona

    Appeals court rejects Arizona Medicaid expansion challenge

  • Arizona company proposes reinforcing concrete border wall with carpeting

  • Large crowd expected for Navajo police officer's funeral

  • Former Arizona Congresswoman pushes for stronger gun control

U.S. & World News

    Intel senators: 'No indication' of wiretapping at Trump Tower

  • Texas woman in midst of modeling shoot when struck by train

  • Rockford Police release dramatic bank robbery video

  • McDonald's says it's investigating tweet at Trump

  • Hyundai recalls 978,000 cars; seat belts can come loose

Trending Topics

  • Local mom saves son before dying of cancer

  • Homeless man stands on same corner for 3 years, now part of community

    Arizona's high number of autism diagnoses and a Valley hospital's solution

Jeffrey Scott Schultz is accused of impersonating a police officer during a traffic stop. Read more.
 
Police say Fernando Enriquez, 15, was arrested in the deadly shooting of a 20-year-old man in Flagstaff. Read more.
 
Police say Michelle Thompson, 36, was arrested and charged with trespassing after she claimed to be in a relationship with Tim Tebow. Read more.
 
Linwood Kaine, the son of former vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine, was arrested during a Donald Trump protest in Minnesota. Read more.
 
Marcus Hallmark is accused of shooting his sister's boyfriend while he attempted to fix a flat tire. Read more.
 
Xiomara Matias-Cruz is accused of swapping real money for bills marked with "for motion picture use only" from a Walmart store's safe. Read more.
 
Oliver Funez, 18, is accused of decapitating his mother. Read more.
 
Daycare worker Sarah Gable, 52, is accused of pushing a 4-year-old girl down a flight of stairs. Read more.
 
Selena Delatorre, 22, is accused of having sex with a 12-year-old and abusing her toddler son. Read more.
 
Gregory Kocian is accused of sexually assaulting and torturing a woman for nearly six hours in her home. Read more.
 
Christopher Crawford is accused of delivering a brutal kick to the face of a University of Arizona rugby player during a match. Read more.
 
Police say Jaime Silerio-Orozco, 45, was arrested on first-degree murder charges in the death of his wife. Read more. 
 
Diamond Reynolds, center, was arrested after she allegedly hit a woman in the head with a hammer. Read more.
 
Police say 29-year-old Luis Aldana was arrested after he fired gunshots at an Arizona Department of Public Safety vehicle. Read more.
 
Police say a Florida homeowner used his martial arts training to stop Josue Ortiz, who was stealing from his home. Read more.
 
Police say Christopher Farrauggion, 33, and Abdullah Halamiah, 29, were arrested for driving the wrong way on State Route 51. Read more.
 
Police say Teresa Drum fatally shot her husband after arguing about a casserole she burned, then took a photo of the body, texted it to a friend and showered before calling 911. Read more.
 
Freddis Williams III is accused of killing a man outside of an LA Fitness center. Read more.
 
James Close, a nurse, is accused of recording videos of nude female patients, including an underage girl. Read more.
 
