New details released on Wednesday's wild police chase in North Phoenix

New details are surfacing surrounding the man who died after a dramatic chase through the Valley on Thursday.

The man, now identified as 25-year-old Todd Munson, allegedly pointed a gun at an officer. That officer, along with another officer, then opened fire, which killed Munson.

Early on Wednesday, Munson was allegedly involved in the killing of a man in Ahwatukee. The victim is now identified as Nathan Cahal, 40. Cahal was found shot to death at an apartment complex near 48th Street and Elliot Road, at 4:30 a.m.

Later on Wednesday, police was looking for Munson at a home in Glendale, near 65th Avenue and Bell Road. Munson, who was found walking on the street, allegedly fled and jumped over a wall into an apartment complex. Officers, according to Phoenix Police, then heard a gunshot, and it was later determined that Munson may have accidentally fired a weapon, and hit himself in the leg.

According to police, Munson then tried to steal a car from a 41-year-old woman nearby, but was unsuccessful in doing so, as the woman was able to drive off. Munson, accounting to police, later stole a white pickup truck from a 53-year-old man.

Munson, according to police, then drove the pickup to the area of 7th Avenue and Union Hills Drive, where the truck reportedly rolled into a business. Munson then jumped out of the truck, and allegedly carjacked a man who was driving a yellow sports car. The man was just leaving a restaurant in the area.

"The guy was just driving through here in a truck, white truck," said George Khoshaba with the restaurant. "Jumped on the car said, 'give me the key or I shoot you'. He gave him the key and he left."

Munson, According to police, allegedly tried to take cell phones from two men at a gas station near Tatum and Union Hills. According to a police statement, Munson allegedly pointed a weapon at the two men, and told them to give him their cell phones. The two men, according to police, were able to duck behind the fuel pumps, and the suspect left the area without getting anything.

Munson, however, was allegedly able to steal a woman's cell phone, in front of a home on the 4600 block of W. Country Gables.

Police was finally able to catch up to Munson at the North Valley Parkway and Dove Valley Road, where an officer in an unmarked car crashed into the sports car Munson was in on purpose.

Two officers, identified as a 50-year-old male and a 45-year-old male, then shot Munson, and Munson was declared dead at the scene.

A semi-automatic handgun, according to police, was located inside the sports car.