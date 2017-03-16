Man accused of posting picture of assault on Snapchat Arizona News Man accused of posting picture of assault on Snapchat A Phoenix man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, and allegedly posting a picture of the said assault on Snapchat. FOX 10's Courtney Griffin reports.

The story is a disturbing story of domestic violence, but the woman did manage to get away. Police, however, said this isn't the first time something like this has happened.

Christopher Conway, 35, is in custody in connection with the allegations. One of Conway's neighbor said he saw police officers out in the area a week ago.

"Cops over here, knocking on the door and asking what happened," said the man. "We were just inside the whole time."

According to court records, the alleged victim told police that Conway taped her hands, feet, and mouth up. The tapes, according to court documents, the tapes were removed and reapplied several times. Police also said the man used weapons, including knives, cigarettes, and a drill, which left various visible injuries. Conway reportedly placed a drill to the alleged victim's head to tangle her hair.

"That's beyond human," said one of Conway's neighbor. "Terrible it's happening to a female."

According to police, Conway took the alleged victim's phone to take a video, and one photo that reportedly showed the alleged victim naked and bound was posted on Snapchat.

When asked about the incident, Conway reportedly denied hurting his girlfriend, and said it was "a game". Conway reportedly denied posting to social media, but once police said they viewed the evidence, Conway reportedly said he did not remember what happened.

According to court records, once Conway fell asleep, the alleged victim was able to get away, and was able to locate a police officer for help. The alleged victim was then taken to the hospital for treatment.

Conway is reportedly facing several charges, including alleged sexual assault and alleged kidnapping.