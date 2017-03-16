Self-defense moves could save lives, says expert Arizona News Self-defense moves could save lives, says expert A self-defense expert said knowing self-defense moves, and how to properly execute them, could save lives. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.

- A Registered Sex Offender from Arizona is arrested in Washington, accused of attacking a woman in Seattle.

According to authorities, Gary Steiner allegedly hid inside a bathroom at a Seattle park, and when a jogger stopped in, Steiner allegedly attacked. The woman was reportedly able to fight Steiner off, using tactics she learned in a self-defense course just a few weeks earlier.

In Phoenix, self-defense expert Ted Gordon said she will teach self-defense moves on Saturday. He said these moves could potentially save lives.

"A woman, really unfortunately in today's world, has to know how to protect themselves," said Gordon, who has a 3rd Degree Black Belt in Jiu-Jitsu, along with a brown belt in Karate. He said it's about self-awareness.

"75% of the time, you can talk yourself out of it, if you know what to do and how to do it," said Gordon.

As for the remaining 25% of the time, Gordon said it's a situation where the man will not give up, or where he jumps out of the bushes.

"I go out at night, and you have no idea who is around, and you want to always be able to protect yourself," said Jill Evans. "I would rather know those moves, as opposed to getting attacked."

Evans trains five days a week, and up to three hours a day. Meanwhile, Veronica Frash hits the mat at least three days a week. Both Evans and Frash stress the importance of knowing the simple moves, along with the importance of executing them correctly.

"They should never be able to grab you," said Gordon. "They should never be able to choke you. They should never get you in a backroom. You should know how to stand to somebody."

Gordon said the goal is not to beat the attacker, but to disorient the person instead. Gordon said with properly-executed self-defense moves, there is up to a 98% increase in the chance that a person will be able to get away.