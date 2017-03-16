Peoria Police looking for endangered man

- Peoria Police are asking for the public's help, as they search for a missing, endangered 58-year-old man.

According to a statement released Thursday night, Jose Torres was last seen at his residence, in the area of 87th Avenue and Cactus Road at approximately 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Torres, according to the statement, left the area on foot, and has not returned home.

Torres is described as a Hispanic man, five feet, four inches in height, weighing 165 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Torres was last seen wearing jeans, a blue and green short-sleeved button up shirt, and dress shoes. Torres reportedly walks with a limp, and has trouble speaking due to a prior stroke.

Torres, according to the statement, suffers from several medical conditions, and is not able to care for himself. Torres would reportedly become disoriented, and would have a difficult time finding his way around.

Torres, according to the statement, is on several medications, and he did not take those medications with him. Torres reportedly does not frequent any locations, and officials have not been able to locate him in the area. He also does not have a cell phone in his possession.

Anyone with information should call Peoria Police's non-emergency number at (623) 773-8311.