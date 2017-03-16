Cats, dogs lived in "terrible conditions" at animal rescue Arizona News Cats, dogs lived in "terrible conditions" at animal rescue Wednesday saw yet another animal hoarding situation in the Valley, as 24 dogs and 10 cats were rescued from a North Phoenix home, from a place that claims to be an animal rescue. FOX 10's Matt Galka reports.

According to authorities, the pets that were recovered from Wiggle Butts Rescue were neglected, and lived in terrible conditions.

For one woman who reportedly paid the people to foster her pit bull, her story, sadly, had a tragic ending.

"I've been trying to get my dog for almost a week now," said Faith Williams. Her pit bull, Raider wasn't among the 34 animals that were found sick, tick-infested, and malnourished.

"I think that my dog is being held from me," said Williams. She was reportedly given the runaround by the owner, but was then told that her dog's remains would be left in a tote, outside the home. Williams was reportedly very upset.

"Pisses me off that you could do that to an animal," said one neighbor who adopted dog and cat rescues himself. "They needed help. They should have asked for help."

According to Phoenix Police, the incident remains under investigation.