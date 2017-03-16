Tempe Police investigating attempted kidnapping Arizona News Tempe Police investigating attempted kidnapping Police is investigating an attempted kidnapping of a six-year-old at a Tempe apartment complex. FOX 10's Courtney Griffin reports.

- Tempe Police is investigating the attempted kidnapping of a six-year-old girl Thursday, at an apartment complex.

The apartment comples is located near McClintock Drive and Broadway. Police responded to the apartment complex after hearing that a man tried to abduct the girl. Fortunately, the girl was able to get away.

FOX 10's Courtney Griffin spoke with Officer Matt Feddeler on FOX 10 News at 10. According to Feddler, when officers responded to the scene, they spoke with the child's mother, who said that a suspect described a a black male last seen wearing a red t-shirt and black pants tried to take her daughter, and put him in the vehicle.

The girl, according to Feddler, was in the apartment complex parking lot at the time. The suspect's vehicle, according to Feddler, is a black car that is possibly a four-door sedan.

Anyone with information should call Tempe Police.