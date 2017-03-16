ADOT releases new virtual tour of South Mountain Freeway Arizona News ADOT releases new virtual tour of South Mountain Freeway Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) released a new virtual tour of the Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) on Thursday. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.

- On Thursday, officials with the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) have released a new virtual tour of the Loop 202, also known as the South Mountain Freeway.

The new freeway, which will bypass Downtown Phoenix, will run from I-10 near 59th Avenue to the I-10 segment south of Ahwatukee.

The project, considered to be the largest freeway project in Arizona history, is expected to open in late 2019. The video released Thursday features some key design modifications and additions, including a six-mile long shared use path, as well as the location of sound walls.

Besides its impact on the bedroom community of Ahwatukee, the new freeway will also cut through a West Valley neighborhood, and many residents in that area are looking forward to the freeway.

The South Mountain Freeway will run between two subdivisions in the Rio Del Ray neighborhood in Laveen, near 59th Avenue and Broadway. According to ADOT, a new pedestrian bridge linking the two sections of the neighborhood will be built.

ADOT has already sent notices to homes in the subdivision, alerting them about construction. A handful of homes on some streets have already been demolished, in order to make way for the new freeway.

"Kind of concerning because of a lot of noise and traffic, but looking at the positive side, it's better because we'll be able to jump on the freeway, and go to where we have to go," said Reyna Vasquez.

"Now currently, it's about eight minutes to get to a freeway," said Devid Narcross. "You go through the Indian Reservation at 35 miles an hour, take forever to get to. Now it'll be 45 seconds to get to a freeway."

To watch the video, click here.