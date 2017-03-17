Police: Man shot in the head at Phoenix motel Arizona News Police: Man shot in the head at Phoenix motel Police are investigating a shooting at the Airport Inn near 24th Street and Van Buren. The victim was shot in the head and the suspect got away.

- Phoenix police say a man has died after being shot in the head while in a motel room.



Sgt. Mercedes Fortune says officers who were in the area because of an unrelated matter Friday morning heard shots fired and were directed to Airport Inn near 24th Street and Van Buren by a witness.



Another person was injured during the shooting, but that his injuries aren't life-threatening. Fortune also says other people were in the room where the shooting occurred and that their inconsistent statements point to possible involvement in illegal activity.



The victims' names have not been released and the search for the suspect continues.



BREAKING: Victim shot at Airport Inn in #Phoenix has died. 2nd victim still alive. Homicide detectives on the way to scene. #Fox10Phoenix pic.twitter.com/uICNUdyZXv — Stefania Okoliè (@StefaniaFOX10) March 17, 2017

NEW: Police say there are actually 2 men who were shot @ Airport Inn. #Phoenix PD says not looking good for one of the victims #Fox10Phoenix pic.twitter.com/tZdgW1FKj1 — Stefania Okoliè (@StefaniaFOX10) March 17, 2017