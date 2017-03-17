FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Police: Man shot in the head at Phoenix motel

Posted:Mar 17 2017 04:25AM MST

Updated:Mar 17 2017 06:29AM MST

PHOENIX - Phoenix police say a man has died after being shot in the head while in a motel room.

Sgt. Mercedes Fortune says officers who were in the area because of an unrelated matter Friday morning heard shots fired and were directed to Airport Inn near 24th Street and Van Buren by a witness.

Another person was injured during the shooting, but that his injuries aren't life-threatening. Fortune also says other people were in the room where the shooting occurred and that their inconsistent statements point to possible involvement in illegal activity.

The victims' names have not been released and the search for the suspect continues.

