Ruling allows setting of conditions on marijuana use for PTSD

PHOENIX (AP) - An Arizona court ruling upholds a state agency's decision to improve conditions on allowing use of medical marijuana to treat post-traumatic stress disordered.

The Court of Appeals ruling Thursday rejects the Arizona Cannabis Nurses Association's challenge to conditions that the Department of Health Services required physicians to include in certifications for patients.

The nurses group sued after the department acted on the group's 2013 request to add PTSD to the list of conditions for which medical marijuana is authorized.

The nurses group contends the department lacks authority to impose conditions and can only approve or deny petitions for expanded use of medical marijuana.

The Court of Appeals disagreed, saying there's no evidence that the department lacks the authority to consider potential risks and benefits surrounding use of medical marijuana.