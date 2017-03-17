STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Tempe intersection

Posted:Mar 17 2017 08:50AM MST

Updated:Mar 17 2017 09:20AM MST

TEMPE, Ariz. - Police are investigating a crash that happened near 23rd Street and Priest Drive on Friday morning.

Four people, including children, were transported to an area hospital. 

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.

 

Multi Vehicle accident involving kids Priest & 23rd St. Tempe Az #trafficrestrictions #fox10phoenix

A post shared by FOX 10 Phoenix (@fox10phoenix) on


