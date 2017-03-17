34 pets removed from 'Wiggle Butt' Rescue at north Phoenix home Arizona News 34 pets removed from 'Wiggle Butt' Rescue at north Phoenix home Yet another animal hoarding situation here in the valley. 34 cats and dogs were rescued from a north Phoenix home at a place claiming to be an animal rescue. Authorities say the pets were neglected and living in terrible conditions near 7th Street and the Loop 101.

We're learning that Wiggle Butt Rescue was also boarding and fostering people's pets.

The Arizona Humane Society says the animals were malnourished and covered in ticks.

We spoke with some people that claim they were paying the rescue to board their pets. One woman had been trying to get her dog "Raider" back for a week. She says the rescue finally got back to her on Thursday, saying Raider's remains would be left in a box outside the home.

"She did finally admit to the detective today that she was holding dog from me and I've been trying to get my dog back. The last time I heard of dog was on Friday. She sent me a message saying he was going to be staying overnight at the vet because he started throwing up," said Faith Williams.

"They scanned the dog and it was Raider, so she's very upset right now, so we're just going to recuperate a little bit so we can just go home."

Phoenix police are still investigating this case, trying to determine what charges the rescue could face.