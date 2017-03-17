Arizona serial shooter case: 1 year later, no arrests

- It was one year ago -- March 17, 2016 -- when the serial shooter started his crime spree. Police have never caught the suspect and it's been months since the gunman has struck.



There were nine shootings: the first victim, a 16-year-old boy, was shot near Interstate 10 and 10th Street. He survived. The suspect would go on to shoot several more people, killing seven. The youngest victim was just 12 years old.



Investigators believe the shooter used several vehicles, possibly including a white Cadillac or Lincoln, another believed to be a BMW 5-series.



If you have any information about this case, call Silent Witness. You can remain anonymous and receive a cash award for tips leading to an arrest or indictment.

TIP LINE: (480) WITNESS