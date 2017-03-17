Arrests made in 2016 Menorah vandalism incident

Clive Jamar Wilson, 19, is one of the four suspects arrected in connection with the incident.

- Chandler Police announced Friday that four people have been arrested, in connection with a vandalism incident in Chandler last December that involved reconfiguring a Menorah into a Swastika.

According to a statement released Friday afternoon, one of the suspect is identified as 19-year-old Clive Jamar Wilson. The other three suspects are juveniles.

The incident took place on the 4600 block of West Boston Street. According to police, they received a a call from residents in the area during the early morning hours of December 30. According to the statement, the owner of a home in the area placed a Menorah in the frontyard, as part of Hanukkah celebrations.

Sometime during the night, the Menorah, which was about eight feet tall and was made out of PVC pipes, were reconfigured into a Swastika.

According to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, the Swastika, while it had its beginnings as a sacred symbol in various religions such as Hinduism and Buddhism, is now widely associated with Nazi Germany, and is the most recognizable icon of Nazi propaganda.

All four suspects, according to the statement, were arrested on Friday, and they have been processed and released.

The suspects, according to the statement, are facing charges of alleged First Degree Criminal Trespass and alleged Aggravated Criminal Damage. Both charges are Class 6 Felonies.

The case remains under active investigation.