Suspect in deadly crash near GIla Bend speaks out Arizona News Suspect in deadly crash near GIla Bend speaks out In a FOX 10 Phoenix exclusive, a woman who caused a deadly crash in Gila Bend in 2016 is speaking out from behind bars. FOX 10's Matt Galka reports.

According to police, Janey Gibson was speeding when she hit a car head-on. The crash killed two people, and Gibson has pleaded guilty to various charges, including two counts of manslaughter and a count of aggravated assault.

FOX 10's Matt Galka spoke with Gibson for 30 minutes Friday afternoon. At times, Gibson was very emotional, and said she doesn't know if she deserves the sentence she is about to receive, but she wanted to tell the victim's family that she is sorry.

"I have a lot to get off my chest," said Gibson. "Maybe some understandings from different people that I would like to clear the air."

Gibson spoke from the Estrella Jail Friday afternoon.

"I don't remember seeing them coming towards me, and I don't remember seeing me going towards them. " said Gibson. "I remember being stuck inside the vehicle."

Gibson was heading from San Diego to Phoenix when the accident happened. She was reportedly traveling at speeds over 75 miles per hour. Police also found Marijuana inside the car.

Gibson said one of the reasons she wanted to talk was to reach out to the family of Mario Lopez and Melissa Soballos, both of whom were victims of the crash.

"I prayed every night that I could take it away, that it was just a nightmare and we would wake up and seem them again," said Gibson.

Gibson is set to be sentenced next month.