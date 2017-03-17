Just engaged couple speaks after mountain rescue Arizona News Just engaged couple speaks after mountain rescue Two people who climbed a mountain together and had to be rescued together, will have quite the story to tell their children in the future. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.

The two is visiting Phoenix from Ohio when they set out on the Echo Canyon Trail on Thursday. The boyfriend had a huge surprise planned when the two reached the top of Camelback Mountain.

The boyfriend, identified as George Begalla, got on one knee, and proposed to his girlfriend, Katie Woodford.

"I had this full speech I had planned, but because I was struggling so hard just to get up there, my long speech turned into , 'I love you so much, will you marry me?'" said Begalla.

"I was like, 'yes!'" said Woodford. "I was really surprised and everything, then my face started to tingle, and my hands started locking up and my legs started cramping real bad, and I was like, 'I cant make it down."

Woodford said emotions didn't overwhelm her, but the head did. Begalla, now her fiancé, called 911, and firefighters began treating Woodford at the summit.

"Once she got the IV, she started getting better," said Begalla. "With the cramps and weak legs, they didn't feel comfortable with her making it down."

Woodford was literally whisked away by firefighters. She was strapped to a harness and flown off Camelback Mountain. As for Begalla, he was also flown off the mountain.

"It didn't go exactly as planned, but it's been quite the experience. I wouldn't change for anything. It's a good story," said Begalla.

The couple is getting married in the coming days, in Las Vegas.