Three-story building goes up in flames in Phoenix

-

A massive fire broke out at a three-story senior living facility that was under construction. The flames broke out at about 3am Saturday morning near 22nd Avenue and Northern.

Phoenix Fire crews report that at least 100 firefighters responded to the three-alarm fire, saying they had to go defensive on the fire. The 95,000-square foot structure was intended to be a senior living facility and was about fifty percent complete, fire crew say. They estimate the damage to be about $7 million.

Because this was a complex that was under construction, Phoenix Fire Captain Ardell Diaz says there were no fire stops like walls or doors, which you might find in normal structures.

Nearly a dozen homes nearby had to be evacuated because the inferno was so massive. Flames reportedly climbed several stories into the air. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Fire crews continue to put out smoldering hot spots in the pile of debris, and they are controlling water runoff to avoid damaging homes near the burned property.