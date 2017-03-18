Suspects open fire at Phoenix tax preparation shop Arizona News Suspects open fire at Phoenix tax preparation shop Police are searching for a man and woman who are accused of stealing a woman's purse from a west Phoenix tax preparation shop. The male suspect is accused of firing a weapon before they fled.

Police say the two suspects walked into Best One Income Tax near Thomas and 35th Avenue and acted like they were customers. Both of them were caught on surveillance cameras. The male suspect approached a customer and grabbed her purse. The man then pulled out a handgun and fired a shot into a wall of the business and ran out.

The male suspect is described a Hispanic man, 35 years old, six feet tall, wearing a baseball cap, a white T-shirt, white pants and he was armed with a black handgun. The female suspect is described as a 30-year-old Hispanic woman, five feet two inches tall, 130 pounds, wearing a black sweater and black pants. They fled the scene with the victim's purse in a 2000's model, light-colored Oldsmobile Bravada with damage to the front passenger side bumper.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.