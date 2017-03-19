Woman dies in Scottsdale townhouse fire

- Scottsdale Police say a woman died after she was pulled from a burning townhouse near Camelback and Hayden Roads.

Fire crews responded to the townhouse just before 5:30am near Camelback and 76th Place. According to a Scottsdale Fire spokesperson, crews arrived quickly, got inside, and found a woman and her dog inside the home. The woman was rushed to the hospital, and Scottsdale Police say she later passed away.

We're told her pet dog also died in the blaze. Fire investigators are looking into what sparked the flames to break out.