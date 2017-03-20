I-17 overpass reopens after structural check following crash

PHOENIX (AP) - An Interstate 17 overpass in north Phoenix was closed during part of the Monday morning commute so engineers could check its structural integrity after a fatal crash.

I17/Pin Peak update: All N/B are re-opening. Bridge still closed until inspectors to arrive. Looking north at crash scene. pic.twitter.com/yF2lPiHof0 — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) March 20, 2017

The Department of Public Safety says the Pinnacle Peak overpass was reopened later Monday morning.

Trooper Kameron Lee says a pickup's driver was killed when the truck went off northbound I-17, traveled up the embankment and then struck the bottom of the overpass.