I-17 overpass reopens after structural check following crash

Photo: AZDPS
By: Associated Press

Posted:Mar 20 2017 09:58AM MST

Updated:Mar 20 2017 09:58AM MST

PHOENIX (AP) - An Interstate 17 overpass in north Phoenix was closed during part of the Monday morning commute so engineers could check its structural integrity after a fatal crash.

The Department of Public Safety says the Pinnacle Peak overpass was reopened later Monday morning.

Trooper Kameron Lee says a pickup's driver was killed when the truck went off northbound I-17, traveled up the embankment and then struck the bottom of the overpass.


