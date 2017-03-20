STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Body of possible drowning victim recovered from Canyon Lake

By: Associated Press

Posted:Mar 20 2017 11:16AM MST

Updated:Mar 20 2017 12:13PM MST

PHOENIX (AP) - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says a possible drowning victim's body was recovered hours after he began yelling for help and went under water while swimming in Canyon Lake on the Salt River east of the Phoenix area.

The Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Tyron Turner of Apache Junction was recovered Sunday night about six hours after he was last seen.

According to the Sheriff's Office, there's no indication of foul play or obvious signs of trauma injury.


