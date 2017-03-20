Valley teen killed after car hits group of pedestrians Arizona News Valley teen killed after car hits group of pedestrians Eric Rivera says he was outside when he heard a loud bang. "There was like people running from the church to the scene to see what happened," he said. "It was really loud and it sounded like the sky ripped. Me and my brother just looked over there and saw what was happening."

They came across the scene where police say four vehicles and a group of pedestrians were involved in a fatal crash. Sgt. Jonathan Howard with Phoenix police says 17-year-old Hailey Newton was waiting at the bus stop when she was stuck and killed by the driver of a black vehicle.

A 7-year-old boy, who was also hit, remains hospitalized in critical condition.

"There was a black vehicle that was southbound, it left the roadway up onto the sidewalk where it struck a group of pedestrians, [it] came back into the roadway, side-swiped a white van and then continued southbound just another 100 yards or so where it collided with two additional vehicles," Sgt. Howard said.

Another eight people were transported with injuries, including five children. Police believe impairment was a factor in the crash.