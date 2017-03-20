Accidental shooting leaves young child seriously hurt Arizona News Accidental shooting leaves young child seriously hurt A child is in extremely critical condition Monday, after an accidental shooting. FOX 10's Matt Galka reports.

According to officials, the victim is under 10 years old, and the incident took place near the 35th Avenue and Cactus. As of 5:00 p.m., police were still at the scene.

Officials with Phoenix Police are not saying much, but there are reports that the victim, along with other children, were inside a home in the area. The boy's mother was reportedly also in the house, and police said there was at least one gun in the house.

Police are still investigating whether the gunshot wound was self inflicted or not. Phoenix Police officials also took the time to emphasize the importance of gun safety.

"In a broader sense, when it comes to gun safety, education is very important, security and safety is very important," said Sgt. Vince Lewis.