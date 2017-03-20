Businesses fear backlash over Trump billboard Arizona News Businesses fear backlash over Trump billboard A controversial billboard that depicts Donald Trump in Downtown Phoenix has made international headlines, since it went up on Friday. Now, some businesses are fearing backlash. FOX 10's Steve Krafft reports.

The billboard, which shows a scowling Trump flanked by mushroom clouds that resemble scary clowns, if looked at closely, and dollar signs that bears some resemblance to the Swastika sign, has attracted many people. Some have taken photos and video at the billboard, while others have protested below the sign. The billboard's creator, Karen Fiorito, has even received death threats.

Now, businesses in the area said they are concerned about any potential backlash.

"I think it is disrespectful to the President of the United States," said Rick Barron with Rick's Auto and 4X4. "I think you should have some respect, that is my personal feeling."

One business owner in the area said what irritated him was that they didn't even know the sign was going up.

"Hopefully, nothing negative comes of it," said the owner, who declined to disclose his identity. "Anytime anyone takes a huge political stance, there is backlash of some sort. I am just worried about -- I don't want anything negative to come of it. Artwork is always subjective. Everybody will take what they want to take from it."

Meanwhile, Fiorito has released a statement on the response to her billboard.