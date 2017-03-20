Diamondbacks introduce new food items at Chase Park for 2017

- The Arizona Diamondbacks announced Monday that the food menu will be expanded at Chase Field in 2017.

The expanded menu will reportedly include a number of featured food items, including:

Bacon-wrapped Pretzel Baguette

12-inch, bacon-wrapped pretzel baguette stuffed with black forest ham and Swiss cheese and served with honey mustard and roasted jalapeño ranch.

Chicken Enchilada Dog

18-inch chicken enchilada sausage, queso blanco, enchilada sauce, pico de gallo, black olives, sour cream and tortilla strips on a talera hot dog roll.

Churro Dog 2.0

White iced long john donut, churro rolled in Oreo crumbs, frozen yogurt, whipped cream and topped with strawberry topping, chocolate sauce and Oreo cookie crumbs

Funnel Cake Chicken Sandwich

Crispy chicken fillet, garlic black pepper Cheddar, house strawberry jam, powdered sugar and maple syrup, served on two funnel cakes

Sonoran Vegan Burger

Vegan burger, vegan pepper jack, soy chorizo, chipotle veganaise, cowboy caviar and guacamole on a wheat bun