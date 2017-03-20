Cellphone saves elderly woman from car crash Arizona News Cellphone saves elderly woman from car crash A woman is lucky to be alive Monday night, after a truck smashed into a home, narrowly missing her. FOX 10's Matt Rodewald reports.

The incident took place near 48th Street and Van Buren, and the woman, who owns the home was in the kitchen moments before the incident.

Now, the person behind the wheel could be headed to jail.

The 82-year-old woman who lives in the home has lived there for some six decades.

"I thought a bomb had gone off," said Dina Head. "I got up, and I couldn't believe it. I came out the front door, and my neighbors were here."

Head's family said they have never experienced anything like this. In the end, it was a piece of modern technology that saved Head's life.

"I was sitting right there where he hit," said Head. "My cellphone rang, and I went into the room to get it, and that's when all hell broke loose."

The truck was wedged into the kitchen, and the driver stayed on scene. He was questioned by Phoenix Police. Witnesses have told FOX 10 Phoenix that the driver apparently fell asleep at the wheel.