Arizona indictment accuses man of impersonating doctor, operating medical clinics

- A man accused of impersonating a doctor and using injections and a laser to treat at least a dozen people for wrinkles and other conditions at Tempe and Scottsdale clinics faces numerous criminal charges.

The Arizona Attorney General's Office announced Tuesday that charges against Craig Allen Scherf include 12 counts each of unlawful practice of medicine and endangerment. A March 14 indictment also charges Scherf with fraud, theft, illegally conducting an enterprise and taking the identity of another.

The Attorney General's Office says Scherf is not licensed by the Arizona Medical Board or by any other agency regulating the practice of medicine in Arizona.

"In January 2017, investigators with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office learned that Scherf was allegedly pretending to be a licensed doctor and providing Botox, Dysport, and body laser treatments from a clinic in Tempe, AZ. Several victims claimed they purchased online Groupon deals for Botox and Dysport injections offered by the companies My MD Clinic and My Laser Centers. Scherf reportedly owns these entities. Victims then visited the clinics in Tempe or Scottsdale for services. Many of the victims suffered bruising and other injuries after Scherf allegedly injected their faces with what the victims believed were Botox or Dysport. Another victim claims she suffered scarring when Scherf allegedly performed laser treatments on her to remove stretch marks," stated Mia Garcia of the Attorney General's office.

Payson police located and arrested Scherf on Sunday.

It could not be immediately determined Tuesday whether Scherf has an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

"Anyone who may have purchased ingestible products or self-injectables from Scherf is asked to contact the Arizona Attorney General’s Office at 602-542-4973. The investigation continues into the contents of the purported medicines," added Garcia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.