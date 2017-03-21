Gilbert Costco store evacuated due to hazmat situation Arizona News Gilbert Costco store evacuated due to hazmat situation A Costco warehouse store was evacuated following a freon leak inside the building on Tuesday near Loop 202 and Pecos Road.

One person was hospitalized as a precaution.



There's no word on what caused the Freon leak.



VIDEO from the scene: facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix/videos/1313272645387946

Crews are ventilating the structure, making it safe for reentry. Costco staff did an amazing job with evacuation. pic.twitter.com/5nMuiDQoBW — Gilbert Fire Rescue (@GilbertFireDept) March 21, 2017

Leak is secured. Haz Mat teams will continue to monitor the conditions inside the building. pic.twitter.com/KYlFGRqbxl — Gilbert Fire Rescue (@GilbertFireDept) March 21, 2017

Haz Mat teams from Mesa and Chandler are inside the building securing the leak. pic.twitter.com/DQ97mXS9sW — Gilbert Fire Rescue (@GilbertFireDept) March 21, 2017