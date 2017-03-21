Gilbert Costco store evacuated due to hazmat situation

GILBERT, Ariz. - A Costco warehouse store was evacuated following a hazardous materials situation inside the building on Tuesday near Loop 202 and Pecos Road.
One person was hospitalized as a precaution.
There's no word on what caused the Freon leak.
VIDEO from the scene: facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix/videos/1313272645387946
Crews are ventilating the structure, making it safe for reentry. Costco staff did an amazing job with evacuation. pic.twitter.com/5nMuiDQoBW— Gilbert Fire Rescue (@GilbertFireDept) March 21, 2017
Leak is secured. Haz Mat teams will continue to monitor the conditions inside the building. pic.twitter.com/KYlFGRqbxl— Gilbert Fire Rescue (@GilbertFireDept) March 21, 2017
Haz Mat teams from Mesa and Chandler are inside the building securing the leak. pic.twitter.com/DQ97mXS9sW— Gilbert Fire Rescue (@GilbertFireDept) March 21, 2017
Hazardous materials situation, Freon leak, 2800 S Market St at Costco. Building evacuated, one Pt transported. pic.twitter.com/BoHyN5JWqS— Gilbert Fire Rescue (@GilbertFireDept) March 21, 2017