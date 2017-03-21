STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Gilbert Costco store evacuated due to hazmat situation

Posted:Mar 21 2017 11:38AM MST

Updated:Mar 21 2017 12:11PM MST

GILBERT, Ariz. - A Costco warehouse store was evacuated following a hazardous materials situation inside the building on Tuesday near Loop 202 and Pecos Road.

One person was hospitalized as a precaution.

There's no word on what caused the Freon leak.

VIDEO from the scene: facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix/videos/1313272645387946


