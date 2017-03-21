Man rescued after falling down 25-foot manhole Arizona News Man rescued after falling down 25-foot manhole Firefighters rescued a man who fell down a 25-foot manhole in Scottsdale on Tuesday afternoon.

- Firefighters rescued a man who fell down a 25-foot manhole in Scottsdale on Tuesday afternoon.

The Scottsdale Fire Department says the man fell down the manhole while working in a communications vault near Scottsdale and Doubletree Ranch Roads.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they were in communication with the man, who was injured but was awake and talking to firefighters.

The victim, described as a man in his 20s, was hoisted from out of the manhole and transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

The roadway was closed while crews worked to rescue the man.

VIDEO from the scene: https://www.facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix/videos/1313173822064495/