Family makes public plea to help find brother's killer

- Today, the younger sister of 41-year-old Rodolfo Hernandez had to do one of the most difficult things and make a public plea to help solve the murder of her brother.

"I'd just like to say that, you know, I forgive you," Annette Roa said. "Anybody out there that knows him or knows anything, we just ask that you give information so we can find whoever did this."

According to police, in the early morning of February 10, Rodolfo's body was discovered near 23rd Avenue and Thomas Road. A surviving victim reported he witnessed a struggle between Rodolfo and two armed men, and then a fatal gunshot, which Rodolfo's life, which Annette says hasn't always been easy.

"We grew up in the projects, and the culture there was not very positive, so we did what we could," she said.

Now, after a month with no significant leads, Annette is promising something to her brother's murderer.

"When my brother was in prison, I would write to him, I would just support him, if you turned yourself in, I promise I would do the same to you," she said.