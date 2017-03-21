Fatal crash shuts down U.S. 93 near Arizona-Nevada border

- Department of Public Safety troopers are at the scene of a deadly crash along U.S. 93 near the Arizona-Nevada border.

Two people have been killed and three others were injured in the collision that may have involved as many as eight vehicles.

Drivers heading to the Las Vegas area are being told to use an alternate route as the road is expected to be closed for several hours. All traffic will be turned around to go south on 93.



The Arizona Department of Transportation suggests taking a detour on State Route 68 to Laughlin and Nevada 163, U.S. 95 to Las Vegas.

The closure is in effect from the Hoover Dam south to Kingman.

No names have been released in this case.

Update: 2 fatalities and three injuries. 8 vehicles total. NB US93 at MP27 closed for at least 4hrs. Use Alt route to Vegas. pic.twitter.com/I2S8EzdYG2 — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) March 21, 2017

There are multiple vehicles involved and the roadway will be closed for a while. There are several patients. https://t.co/8Ld68A5mpm — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) March 21, 2017

US 93 northbound south of Hoover Dam: Road blocked for a collision at milepost 27. #aztraffic — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 21, 2017