Teen hit by car near Dobson High School Arizona News Teen hit by car near Dobson High School Police say a teen is in stable condition after being hit by a car near Dobson High School.

The Mesa Police Department tells FOX 10 that the 15-year-old teen was riding a bike when he was struck by a car near the school at Dobson and Guadalupe Roads.

The teen was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene after the collision and impairment is not believed to be a factor.

Traffic is restricted in the area due to the investigation.