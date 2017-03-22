Teen hit by car near Dobson High School

MESA, Ariz. (KSAZ) - Police say a teen is in stable condition after being hit by a car near Dobson High School.
The Mesa Police Department tells FOX 10 that the 15-year-old teen was riding a bike when he was struck by a car near the school at Dobson and Guadalupe Roads.
The teen was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.
The driver of the car stayed at the scene after the collision and impairment is not believed to be a factor.
Traffic is restricted in the area due to the investigation.