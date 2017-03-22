Police: Teen fights off attacker in Peoria

- Police say a teen fought off an attacker while walking to work in Peoria early Tuesday morning.

Peoria police say the 17-year-old girl was walking to work near 75th Avenue and West Mountain View Road just after 5 a.m. when the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Jacob Naranjo, got off his bicycle, grabbed her by the neck and pressed an unknown object to her head.

The girl screamed and struggled to free herself from Naranjo and used her cellphone to dial 911.

Naranjo left the scene on his bicycle and was arrested police a few blocks away. While searching Naranjo, police found a small set of garden clips in his possession, which may have been the unknown object that was pressed to the girl's head.

Naranjo was booked into jail and faces kidnapping and aggravated assault charges.