MCSO handler awarded ownership of retiring K-9

- It's a bond unlike any other.

"He wants to go everywhere I go because that's what they do," Deputy Larry Edwards said. "When I go to work, he's there and when I go home he's there."

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Deputy Larry Edwards and his K-9 partner, 8-year-old Kahr, a Czech German Shepherd, have worked together for three years.

"We've done everything, to the Super Bowl to dignitary sweeps," he said.

Wednesday, Kahr officially retired after being diagnosed with myelopathy in November.

"They did further test and they found out it was actually degenerative myelopathy, which is a disease that attacks the spine and the neurologist likened to ALS for humans," Deputy Edwards said.

Deputy Edwards says though Kahr wants to go to work, he just can't physically do it.

"Even to this day I put on the uniform, he comes running to the front door and he's like, 'Let's go, I'm ready to go to work,'" Deputy Edwards said.

Today, the board of supervisors voted to allow Deputy Edwards ownership of Kahr, who can officially go home with his best friend.

"Oh, I feel ecstatic, happy extremely," Deputy Edwards said.

He says now they're taking the day off to relax.