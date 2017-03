Parents accused of murder in boy's shooting Arizona News Parents accused of murder in boy's shooting A Phoenix couple whose 9-year-old son was shot and killed are now accused of first-degree murder, with police saying there's evidence that blood in the home was cleaned up before they were called.

PHOENIX (AP) - A Phoenix couple whose 9-year-old son was shot and killed are now accused of first-degree murder, with police saying there's evidence that blood in the home was cleaned up before they were called.

Wendy Lavarnia has told investigators that her 2-year-old son picked up her loaded gun and shot the older boy, which is repeated in an updated probable cause statement released Wednesday.

The statement also says the boy's father had a crudely bandaged gunshot wound on his upper arm when he came home after police arrived. It says authorities found evidence in the home of cleaned-up blood residue.



Court documents say the father, Kansas Lavarnia, is accused of first-degree murder, child abuse and hindering prosecution, while Wendy Lavarnia is accused of first-degree murder.



She previously was suspected of child abuse, while Kansas Lavarnia had been booked on weapons misconduct.



Judges ordered both held in lieu of $1 million bond each. They haven't yet been charged.

AP-WF-03-22-17 1845GMT