Help now available for those bothered by weeds

- After recent heavy storms, the issue of weeds - specifically, plants considered undesirable in a particular situation - is coming out of the ground, and into the forefront of some conversations.

For people in Phoenix, weeds are not only an eyesore, but can be a financial hit to the pocket, as fines can result from these plants.

If you are bothered by weeds, but do not want to confront your neighbor, there is another option by calling the City of Phoenix at (602) 534-4444. The City established the hotline recently.

If a yard is reported, it starts off as a warning that gives the resident or owner time to pull the weeds. If that does not happen, a 15-day notice is then issued, with a fine that could cost up to $2,500 at the end of that 15-day period.

FOX 10's Matt Galka reports.